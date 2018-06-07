HOUSTON – Leo Landry is finally free of the pesky phone calls and strangers coming to his door, just days after our help corrected the Google mix-up.

We brought you the story Tuesday when the 90-year-old explained how his contact information was listed on Google as the contact for the Society of St. Vincent De Paul.

A couple days later, and we were happy to bring the news to Landry that his address was no longer associated with the non-profit charity.

Landry was elated to hear the update and confirmed that since the original story aired, he hadn’t received one phone call from anyone confusing him for SVDP.

Three years have gone by since the calls first started, culminating last week with a stranger knocking on his door.

We noticed a link under the address on Google Maps, where you can “suggest an edit” to what you see. Click the link, and again another prompt offers you the chance to claim the address as a “private place or home.”

We sent two suggestions to Google and ultimately got the results Landry had hoped for.

