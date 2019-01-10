HOUSTON — Carlos Correa is joining so many other Houstonians who are stepping up to stand with the family of Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal.

Ink Dot, a local business at 15803 Tuckerton Road in Houston, just printed 1,000 signs honoring the deputy who was shot and killed during a traffic stop Friday aftenroon. You can pick up a yard sign in exchange for a donation now until Friday.

Or you can make a donation online. Here are the legitimate web pages that are accepting donations on behalf of the family. We confirmed the websites through the Harris County Sheriff's Office and the family of Dhaliwal:

On Tuesday, Oct. 1 you can order from any of the 79 Houston-area Papa John's Pizza locations and all of the proceeds made that day will be donated to the Dhaliwal family.

RELATED CONTENT