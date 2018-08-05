We don't ever want to lose sight of how many of you out there are still on the hard road to recovery from Harvey. Some of you are still living in hotels, with relatives, in apartments.

And then there are people like the woman Sherry Williams is with Tuesday morning. She is struggling to live in her home even though it’s still in very bad shape.

But Sherry had a surprise for her and her family when she brought on a local repair team from a church that has agreed to work on the home for free.

© 2018 KHOU