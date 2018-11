STAFFORD, Texas - This Thanksgiving, Stafford Police officers are paying it forward by giving out something to drivers obeying the traffic laws this holiday season.

The department on Wednesday posted a video to Facebook showing Officer McKinnies giving a full Thanksgiving dinner to a woman who safely stopped at a stop sign.

Stafford Police say the dinner was donated by the Elias family. The woman who received it was surprised and gave the officers hugs as a thank you.

