STAFFORD, Texas — The Stafford Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a 33-year-old missing man.

Terry Charles Evans Jr. was reported missing Feb. 6. He was last seen that morning at his home in the 1200 block of Fern Meadow.

Police fear Evans is suicidal.

He left a not stating he had to "end his story."

Officers are urged to use caution when making contact with Evans and the public is asked to contact police if his whereabouts become known.

Evans is a black man, 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, a full beard and mustache and several tattoos.

A pyramid is tattooed on his forehead.

