St. Luke's Health opening COVID vaccine site at Rice Stadium to serve most vulnerable communities

This new vaccination site will open Monday, March 15, and run through July. Waitlist sign-up is now open.

HOUSTON — St. Luke's Health and Rice University announced a partnership Monday to bring coronavirus vaccines to the city's most vulnerable communities.

The new site at Rice Stadium will focus on serving healthcare workers, seniors, underserved communities, school employees and care center personnel.

It opens Monday, March 15, and will remain open through July, according to officials. Operations will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and visitors must have an appointment.

You can register for the waitlist at stlukeshealth.org/covidvaccine or over the phone at 281-407-8137.

St. Luke’s Health is prioritizing individuals who meet the state’s criteria for distribution at all its vaccine sites, including adults ages 65 and older, individuals with chronic conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID‑19 illness, and people who work in school and child care/adult care operations.