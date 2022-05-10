'Ransomware attack' | St. Luke's Health working to restore functionality, systems

CommonSpirit Health, St. Luke's parent company, said it was working to restore its systems after a ransomware attack.

HOUSTON — The parent company for St. Luke's Health, CommonSpirit Health, announced Wednesday that its systems were down due to a ransomware attack.

The announcement comes about a week after the company said it was hit by an "IT security incident" that caused disruptions in patient appointments and forced IT systems to be taken offline.

St. Luke’s Health is probably best known for St. Luke's Baylor in the Texas Medical Center, but that's just one of 16 hospitals in its Texas system which had about 1.8 million patient encounters last year. It's a big operation with a big problem.

Last week, a nurse at St. Luke's, who asked to remain anonymous, said some facilities were fully paper charting, patients are not getting lab work done, appointments are being canceled and there were delays in care.

Here's the full statement from CommonSpirit Health:

"Upon discovering the ransomware attack, CommonSpirit took immediate steps to protect our systems, contain the incident, begin an investigation, and ensure continuity of care. Patients continue to receive the highest quality of care, and we are providing relevant updates on the ongoing situation to our patients, employees and caregivers. Patient care remains our utmost priority and we apologize for any inconvenience this matter has created.

"Our facilities are following existing protocols for system outages, which includes taking certain systems offline, such as electronic health records. In addition, we are taking steps to mitigate the disruption and maintain continuity of care. To further assist and support our team in the investigation and response process, we engaged leading cybersecurity specialists and notified law enforcement. We are conducting a thorough forensics investigation as we restore full functionality and reconnect our systems.

"Central to our decision-making has been and will continue to be our ability to carry out our mission in a manner that is safe and effective to those we serve.”