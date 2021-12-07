x
Spring, TX named most generous city in US, GoFundMe reports

The Houston suburb climbed to the number-one spot on the list after having been ranked the second most generous city in 2020.
SPRING, Texas — One thing for certain, and two things for sure — Spring residents are the ultimate givers! That's according to a report released by GoFundMe

The crowdfunding website released its annual "Giving Report" and Spring, Texas was ranked the most generous city for supporting individuals, causes and organizations in 2021.

The Houston suburb climbed to the number-one spot on the list after having been ranked the second most generous city in 2020.

"Throughout 2021, locals across Spring rallied to help their neighbors in need," GoFundMe said. "The year kicked off with one of the most challenging winters in recent years. In true Texas spirit, neighbors raised nearly $10 million to help each other - from basic supplies to home repairs."

The most notable 2021 GoFundMe fundraisers in Spring:

GoFundMe's "Giving Report" also included the year's most notable moments which included the Stop Asian Hate movement, the Texas winter storm relief and Hurricane Ida donations. 

Read the full report here

