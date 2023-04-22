Construction worker hospitalized after shocked by wire while working on cherry picker in Spring, Texas

This happened in the Lakes at Avalon Village neighborhood Saturday morning.

SPRING, Texas — Warning: The video in this story is graphic and may be difficult to watch.

A construction worker was hospitalized on Saturday after he was shocked by a wire while working on a cherry picker in Spring, Texas.

As of Saturday afternoon, the man's condition was reported as stable.

A witness said it happened shortly after he woke up.

"I heard, you know, some weird sounds. It felt weird then power went out. And we're like, 'What's going on?'" they said. "We started peeking through our windows and we saw that somebody was on the forklift."

The worker was flown to an area hospital for treatment.

CenterPoint Energy said the worker was a third-party contractor not doing work for the company. CenterPoint's full statement can be read below:

“CenterPoint Energy is aware of this unfortunate situation.

"The construction worker is a third-party contractor who is not with CenterPoint Energy or doing work on behalf of CenterPoint Energy. Damage was caused to a wire by the contact made by the third-party contractor. CenterPoint Energy crews are on site, have secured the area, and are working to replace the damaged wire. Once repaired, crews can restore power.

"Our thoughts are with him and his loved ones.”

The Pct. 4 Constable's Office was on the scene to provide assistance.