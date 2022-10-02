19-year-old from Spring identified as soldier killed in 'accidental' shooting near Mexico border

Spc. Dajuan Lester Townes attended Grand Oaks High School in Conroe ISD. He was the first Grand Oaks student to sign with any branch of the military.

SPRING, Texas — A 19-year-old Texas Army National Guardsman from Spring has been identified as the soldier who was killed in an accidental shooting Monday near the border.

Spc. Dajuan Lester Townes was injured in Brackettville, which is west of San Antonio in Kinney County, near the Mexico border. He was transported to a hospital in San Antonio where he later died.

According to the Texas Military Service, Townes was off duty at the time of the shooting.

Townes was assigned to Operation Lone Star and was an Army horizontal construction engineer, assigned to the 272nd Engineer Company, 386th Engineer Battalion. He joined the Texas Army National Guard in October of 2019. He graduated from the inaugural class of Grand Oaks High School in May of 2021.

According to Conroe ISD, he signed with the National Guard during his junior year of high school, the first Grand Oaks student to sign with any branch of the military.

Grand Oaks High School principal said he's being remembered as a very respectful person who was easy to talk to and always approached you with a smile, no matter the situation.

"Although DaJuan had many challenges in his life, he worked hard to graduate from high school and enlist in the military," said Christopher Povich. "He had many aspirations and believed enlisting in the military would afford him future opportunities in his life. His mother and staff were incredibly proud of him."

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also released a statement on Townes' death.

"Our hearts are heavy at the news of the tragic death of a Texas Guardsman stationed at the border as part of Operation Lone Star. We grieve for the soldier who died and lift their family and loved ones up in prayer. The Texas National Guard plays an important role in our efforts to keep communities safe and we are grateful for their courage and commitment.

The Texas Military Department said it is working directly with Townes' family to provide all support needed. An investigation is ongoing by both the Texas Rangers and the Texas Military Department.

Operation Lone Star was launched last spring and is the official name for Gov. Greg Abbott's latest crackdown on unlawful immigration and the smuggling of drugs in the border region. It's bolstered law enforcement's presence along the Texas-Mexico border but has also received a great deal of criticism that includes living conditions, poor equipment and delayed paychecks.

Despite the complaints, one sheriff said the mere presence of authorities is keeping Texans safe.

"If their duty is to, you know, sit on at a post and make sure that nobody comes across and if somebody comes across, call Border Patrol, you know, so be it, I think it's needed," Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez said.