Spring residents rescued after fallen tree blocks staircase during storm

Spring firefighters brought in a ladder truck to rescue the apartment residents from their second and third-floor balconies.

SPRINGTOWN, Texas — Those storms that rolled into the area Sunday night were powerful enough to down some trees in the Spring area.

Trees fell on cars, powerlines and fences, according to the Spring Fire Department.

Firefighters had to rescue some apartment residents after a fallen tree crushed their outside staircase, trapping them on the second and third floors.

Spring Fire's Ladder 74 crew used their giant ladder to reach a dozen people, including a child and a pregnant woman. They also helped evacuated some pets.

The manager of the Serena Woods Apartments found temporary units for the displaced residents to stay until the stairs are repaired.

The apartments are located in the 2800 block of Hirschfield Road near Aldine Westfield.

Firefighters in Spring also responded to the Breckinridge Forest area where a large tree fell on a car and in a yard.

No injuries were reported.

H/T to Captain Walter Juarez