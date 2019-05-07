SPRING, Texas — A man suffered severe burns to his face in a fireworks accident Thursday night, according to the Spring Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the 2800 block of Lexington Park at about 11:10 p.m. They said the middle-aged man had injuries that were severe enough for Life Flight to be called.

Life Flight took the patient to a burn center.

OnSceneTV

Paramedics from Cypress Creek EMS helped to stabilize the man before he was airlifted to a burn center for special care.

Further details about the incident were not immediately released. The Harris County Fire Marshal Office is investigating.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM