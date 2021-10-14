Spring ISD superintendent leaving district for job with Texas Association of School Boards

Superintendent Rodney Watson will begin his new position with TASB in January. Spring ISD said it is preparing to search for his replacement.

SPRING, Texas — Spring ISD superintendent Rodney Watson will be stepping into a new role at the Texas Association of School Boards.

The district announced Friday he had accepted the position of deputy executive director with TASB. He is expected to start in January.

In his new position, the district said Watson will oversee key departments and initiatives for TASB, a nonprofit organization that works with over 1,000 school districts across Texas.

“I have worked shoulder-to-shoulder over the past seven years with a phenomenal board, excellent principals, central office administrators, and school staff to improve student outcomes — and I look forward to joining TASB to offer critical support needed for school districts across the state,” Watson said in a release from the district.

Watson has served as superintendent for Spring ISD since 2014. Currently, the district services more than 33,000 students in the Greater Houston area.

He is hopeful the early announcement will give the Spring ISD Board of Trustees ample time to find a replacement.