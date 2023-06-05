Spring ISD offering free summer meals to children 18 and under at these campuses

The children do not have to be enrolled in summer school or show proof of income to receive the free meals.

SPRING, Texas — More and more Houston-area school districts are providing free meals over the summer to children in need.

Spring ISD is the latest district that's opening some of its campuses over the next few weeks to provide free breakfast and lunch to children 18 and under who live in the Spring area.

The children do not have to be enrolled in summer school or show proof of income to receive the free meals.

Spring ISD's free summer meal program will begin June 6. The following campuses will be providing the meals:

Burchett Elementary School : 3366 James C Leo Dr., Spring, TX (free meals provided June 6 - June 29)

: 3366 James C Leo Dr., Spring, TX (free meals provided June 6 - June 29) Clark Elementary School : 1825 Rushworth Dr., Houston (free meals provided June 6 - July 13)

: 1825 Rushworth Dr., Houston (free meals provided June 6 - July 13) Heritage Elementary School : 12255 T.C. Jester Blvd, Houston (free meals provided June 6 - June 29)

: 12255 T.C. Jester Blvd, Houston (free meals provided June 6 - June 29) Hoyland Elementary Schoo l: 2200 Wittershaw Dr., Houston (free meals provided June 6 - July 20)

l: 2200 Wittershaw Dr., Houston (free meals provided June 6 - July 20) Major Elementary School : 16855 Sugar Pine Dr., Houston (free meals provided June 6-July 13)

: 16855 Sugar Pine Dr., Houston (free meals provided June 6-July 13) McNabb Elementary School : 743 E. Cypresswood Dr., Houston (free meals provided June 6 - June 29)

: 743 E. Cypresswood Dr., Houston (free meals provided June 6 - June 29) Bailey Middle School : 3377 James C. Leo Dr., Spring (free meals provided June 6 - July 13)

: 3377 James C. Leo Dr., Spring (free meals provided June 6 - July 13) Claughton Middle School : 3000 Spears Road, Houston (free meals provided June 6 - July 13)

: 3000 Spears Road, Houston (free meals provided June 6 - July 13) School for International Studies at Bammel : 16711 Ella Blvd, Houston (free meals provided June 6 - July 20)

: 16711 Ella Blvd, Houston (free meals provided June 6 - July 20) Westfield High School: 16713 Ella Blvd., Houston (free meals provided June 6 - June 29)