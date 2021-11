Spring ISD officials said there were reports of a possible weapon on campus, but nothing has been found.

SPRING, Texas — Spring High School has been placed on a precautionary hold as police investigates claims of a possible weapon on campus, according to the school district.

Spring ISD officials said no weapons have been found at this time. The campus has been on hold for the past hour.

They expect the hold to be lifted shortly.

The district didn't release any details about what kind of weapon was reported.