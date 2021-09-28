Spring firefighters rescue kitten trapped in sewer

Spring Fire Department tweeted Monday night about the rescue, which took multiple attempts.

SPRING, Texas — After multiple attempts, Spring firefighters were able to rescue an adorable kitten that found itself trapped in a sewage pipe.

Spring Fire Department tweeted Monday night about the rescue near the intersection of Spring Heights Drive and Spring Crossing Drive.

"The third time was definitely the charm as the crew of Spring Fire Engine 78 rescued a kitty out of the sewer system near the intersection of Spring Heights Drive and Spring Crossing Drive. H/T to Captain David Paige."

H/T to Captain David Paige#catrescue #firefighters #animalrescue #springtx #hounews pic.twitter.com/llInLWfyiX — Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) September 28, 2021

The department also shared photos from the ordeal, including pictures of the firefighters entering and exiting manhole they used to reach the cat.

It wasn't explained how the kitten ended up in the sewage system — or how firefighters were notified about it — but the kitten appears to be doing fine.