HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A four-car pileup in northwest Harris County sent a deputy constable to the hospital on Tuesday morning.

Witness video shows the Precinct 4 deputy's patrol car came to a stop partially under a red sports car. It appeared a minivan and possibly a Tesla were also involved.

Deputy-involved wreck

Michelle Joyce Santana

The Harris County Precinct 4 Deputy Constable's Office said the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. on Spring Cypress at Eldridge.

As bad as the crash appeared to be, the constable's described the injuries as "very minor." The deputy was taken to the hospital, likely as a precaution.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

