Deputies want to know where one-half kilo of cocaine that was sent to Spring home came from

SPRING, Texas — One-half kilo of cocaine. That’s what investigators say was sent to a Spring home on Wednesday and now they’re trying to find out who sent it.

Deputy constables with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office went to a home on Spring Stuebner Road near Falvel Road after getting a call about a package containing a white powdery substance. It turned out that white powdery substance was cocaine.

The person who reported it said they didn’t recognize the sender or the out-of-state address from which it came.

