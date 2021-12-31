Spring pet salon struck by vehicle, deputies say

SPRING, Texas — Harris County Constable Mark Hermann has reported a car crash at a building in Spring.
The crash happened in the 7800 block of Louetta Road and Squires Road. Constable Hermann says the driver lost control and struck the building.
There were only minor injuries reported.
Photos of the crash were posted on Twitter. The car ran through the windows of "A Dog's Life" Pet Salon & Boutique.
It's not clear if there were any people or pets in the building when this happened.
Deputies are asking others to avoid the scene while they investigate.