x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Spring pet salon struck by vehicle, deputies say

Constable Mark Hermann is asking everyone to avoid the scene as deputies investigate.
Credit: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Hermann

SPRING, Texas — Harris County Constable Mark Hermann has reported a car crash at a building in Spring.

The crash happened in the 7800 block of Louetta Road and Squires Road. Constable Hermann says the driver lost control and struck the building.

There were only minor injuries reported.

Photos of the crash were posted on Twitter. The car ran through the windows of "A Dog's Life" Pet Salon & Boutique

It's not clear if there were any people or pets in the building when this happened.

Deputies are asking others to avoid the scene while they investigate.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

In Other News

Raw video: Off-duty Harris County deputy involved in auto-pedestrian crash in southwest Houston