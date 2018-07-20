Spring Branch man sentenced to 45 years for killing brother-in-law

Jordan Jamal Alvarado, 27, was convicted Wednesday after a four-day trial.

SPRING BRANCH, Texas — A Spring Branch man has been sentenced to 45 years in prison after his brother-and-law was shot and killed about three years ago, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Jordan Jamal Alvarado, 27, was convicted Wednesday in the death of Keith Johnson, 33.

The shooting happened on July 20, 2018.

Houston police said the men got into an argument that turned into a physical altercation in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 10500 block of Hammerly Boulevard.

At some point, investigators said Alvarado walked away but then returned a few minutes later with a gun and shot the victim.

No details have been released as to what the argument was about.

“These two families kind of grew up together,” Prosecutor Chadwick Scott said. “They were very close. One witness testified that it was like he was losing two brothers.”