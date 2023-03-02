Houston high school student says she was reprimanded for working out in sports bra

The junior cross-country and track athlete is upset after she said she got in trouble for working out in a sports bra while boys were allowed to workout shirtless.

HOUSTON — A Spring Branch ISD high school student is raising her voice after she said she was reprimanded for working out in a sports bra while male athletes practiced shirtless.

The girl is a student at Spring Woods High School and is on the girl's cross-country and track teams. She said that after she complained about the gender discrepancies between boys and girls, she was denied an award that's a "critical credential for college applications and recruiting," according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas.

She also objected to what she called "unequal coaching and training of the girls’ cross-country team."

The girl is a junior and said she was disciplined for wearing a sports bra while she was working out in 100-degree heat. She claims she had the best performance record on the team and was the only student-athlete to have never missed a practice. She said that while she's still running, her love for the sport is not what it once was.

The ACLU sent a letter to SBISD on behalf of the student, warning the district that the actions potentially put them in violation of the Fourteenth Amendment and Title IX. Click here to read the letter.

BREAKING: We have issued a warning to Spring Branch ISD on behalf of a high school student, the only Black student athlete on the girls cross country and track team at Spring Woods High, who faced mistreatment after calling out their discriminatory gendered dress code. pic.twitter.com/4zGXepJDAw — ACLU of Texas (@ACLUTx) March 2, 2023

Here's the statement issued by Spring Branch ISD: