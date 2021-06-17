Jenny Jones, 49, was found dead on Feb. 17, just two days after winning the jackpot at Northern Quest Casino.

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of a woman’s suspicious death from back in February.

Jenny Jones, 49, was found dead on Feb. 17, just two days after winning the jackpot at Northern Quest Casino. The medical examiner determine Jones died from a methamphetamine overdose.

Jones was found dead in her apartment on West Sharp around 11 a.m., according to the search warrant. Jones was found face down in the living room and officers saw blood on her face and shirt, documents say. A small putty type knife was also found near her body, according to the search warrant.

In the search warrant, officers said the blood found on Jones and the condition of her clothing led them to believe this “could be something other than a natural death.”

According to documents, her body was found by her step-father who went to check on her when Jones’ mother couldn’t get ahold of her for two days. Jones’ step-father told officers she called her mother on the night of Feb. 15 to tell her she won a large jackpot at Northern Quest Casino. Jones’ mother tried to call her several times over the next several days but she never answered her phone, documents say. When Jones’ step-father arrived at her home, documents say he found her front door unlocked.

Officers also spoke with Jones’ neighbors. Documents say one neighbor told officers she had been having problems with a man and on Feb. 14 she told them “might have to call the police because he refused to leave her apartment.” Later in the day, documents say the neighbor heard a man inside Jones’ apartment and it sounded like he was talking to himself.