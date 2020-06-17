HOUSTON — The Spirit of the Confederacy statue in Sam Houston Park is on the move.
The statue was removed Tuesday and will eventually be placed at the Houston Museum of African-American Culture.
Last week, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced two Confederate statues located in city parks will be moved to sites that provide more historical context.
“Our plan for relocating confederate statues from public parks to locations more relevant to modern times preserves history and provides an opportunity for our city to heal,” Turner said in a statement last week.
Photos and videos shared exclusively with KHOU 11 News show the Spirit of the Confederacy statue coming down Tuesday.
The statue was placed in Sam Houston Park in 1908, according to Mister McKinney, a Houston historian and Heritage Society board member.
A plaque associated with the statue reads, “To all heroes of the south who fought for the principles of state’s rights.”
Dr. James Douglas, the president of NAACP-Houston, has denounced a plan to remove the statue.
"I think it's a slap in the face to African Americans, especially in this time when we're moving toward equality," Douglas told KHOU 11 News on Friday. "And I don't think the idea was well thought out."
The Richard W. “Dick” Dowling statue in Hermann Park will also be moved to the Sabine Pass Battleground State Historic Site in Port Arthur, according to the mayor’s office.
Photos: Spirit of the Confederacy statue removed from Sam Houston Park
