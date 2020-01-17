HOUSTON, Texas — Students in Galena Park Independent School District will not be allowed to bring backpacks to school again on Friday.

The decision comes after a threatening social media post targeted North Shore Senior High School and North Shore 10th Grade Center.

The district said the incident is being addressed through law enforcement.

Investigators have identified the students involved with the post.

However, these kinds of threats are becoming too common in schools across the country.

Jenna Fondren is the safe schools manager at Crime Stoppers of Houston.

She visits schools and talks to students about things that impact their lives.

Recently, she’s seen a scary trend take off.

“Making false threats is not a joke. It’s never funny,” Fondren said. “'I was just joking’ is not a good enough excuse.”

Fondren said, according to the Educator’s School Safety Network, school threats spiked 62% across the country during the 2017-2018 school year compared to the year before.

She said teens are having a hard time understanding the social and legal implications of making these types of threats.

“When students, whether they’re posting on social media, it’s face-to-face, it’s word of mouth, they threaten a student body; that’s how we can categorize it as a terroristic threat,” she said.

Fondren said students are scared of getting in trouble for coming forward.

“Oh my goodness! ‘Snitch’ is my absolutely least favorite word,” Fondren said. “I hear about that every single day when I go into middle schools and high schools. They’ll say, ‘Ms. Jenna, I don’t want to be a snitch. I don’t want to be a snitch.’”

She said speaking up could save a life.

“I’ve never ever had a student tell me that they regret reporting,” Fondren said. “I just have always heard students come up to me and say that they regret not reporting.”

Schools are required to remove the student and place them in an alternative education program for at least 30 days but most likely they will get expelled.

That’s on top of the legal consequences ... like jail time.

RELATED: Students arrested for separate shooting threats at 2 Los Angeles-area schools

RELATED: Investigators find no evidence of threats amid rumors at Needville High