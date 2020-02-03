HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people were killed and at least two others were injured Sunday in a multi-vehicle crash in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the at-fault car was speeding and changing lanes in the 2900 block of West Mount Houston Road around 8:15 p.m. when the crash happened.

West Mount Houston in that area is also considered State Highway 249. The crash happened near the intersection of T C Jester Boulevard.

At least six vehicles were involved in the crash, Gonzalez said.

The driver and passenger of the speeding car were pronounced dead at the scene.

A father and his 12-year-old son were in another vehicle that was involved in the crash. They were both taken to an area hospital in unknown condition.

