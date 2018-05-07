CROSBY, Texas - A pickup truck crashed through a house late Wednesday night causing serious damage.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. on Bluff View Drive.

The driver was speeding around a curve and lost control, police said. The vehicle flew through a yard, then through the garage door and a wall before finally stopping at the backyard fence.

Luckily, the driver only suffered minor injuries.

No other injuries were reported. It's unclear if the homeowners were in the house at the time.

The black truck can be seen on the left side of the house after it went through the garage and a wall before finally stopping after crashing through the fence.

