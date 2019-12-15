HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man was killed and another was injured early Sunday morning in a single-vehicle crash in northeast Harris County.

Authorities said both men were under 21 and each showed signs of intoxication.

The 19-year-old driver was killed when he was ejected from the truck when it crashed into two trees in the 10600 block of Crosby Lynchburg Road around 1 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The 19-year-old passenger was taken to an area hospital and is stable.

According to authorities, the truck was speeding when it attempted to pass a vehicle in the left lane of a two-lane road. While attempting to make the pass, another vehicle was oncoming, forcing the truck off the road and into two trees on the east side of the road.

The crash remains under investigation.

