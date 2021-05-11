Montgomery students raise money for MD Anderson to honor 5 teachers who survived breast cancer

Five teachers at Oak Hills Junior High School in Montgomery have survived breast cancer in the last eight years.
They have become a sisterhood of survivors.
“Research shows 1 in 8 women will have breast cancer in their lifetimes. We see that statistic here on campus as we see it in our community and in our world. It’s really a sisterhood here at Oak Hills of survivors,” said a teacher at Oak Hills Junior High School who is also a breast cancer survivor. “Every time someone else has to start that journey, the survivors on campus gather around. We circle the wagons and gather the troops and we really support each other. It’s not a sisterhood I would have chosen to be a part of, but I’m very proud to be a part of it at the same time.”
Students at the middle school sell lemonade at school every Friday as part of a club called the Lemonade Brigade. In October, they donated all the money earned to MD Anderson Cancer Center in honor of their teachers.
The Lemonade Brigade made $350 in October. They presented a check to their teachers this week.
“Every little bit counts,” said Arnee Papp, another breast cancer survivor and teacher at the school. “It teaches them that we all need to give, contribute, and find our passion for what we want to support.”