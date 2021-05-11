Montgomery students raise money for MD Anderson to honor 5 teachers who survived breast cancer

“Research shows 1 in 8 women will have breast cancer in their lifetimes. We see that statistic here on campus as we see it in our community and in our world. It’s really a sisterhood here at Oak Hills of survivors,” said a teacher at Oak Hills Junior High School who is also a breast cancer survivor. “Every time someone else has to start that journey, the survivors on campus gather around. We circle the wagons and gather the troops and we really support each other. It’s not a sisterhood I would have chosen to be a part of, but I’m very proud to be a part of it at the same time.”