SpaceX Starlink satellites visible in the southeast Texas sky

You were probably seeing the SpaceX Starlink 'train' of satellites.

HOUSTON — Did you see a string of glimmering lights above the southeast Texas sky tonight? You were likely looking at the SpaceX Starlink ‘train’ of satellites.

Look closely at the video above and you'll see them.

According to FindStarlink.com, visibility wasn’t great, but they could still be seen beginning a little after 6 p.m. for about six minutes.

Starlink is a satellite-based global internet system that SpaceX has been building for years to bring internet access to underserved areas of the world.

Our sister station, WBIR, reports the satellites are sometimes visible in the first few minutes after sundown and before sunrise when the sun is low on the horizon.

Caught a glimpse of the @SpaceX Star Link satellite ‘train’ in the sky over Sugar Land, TX @ 6:07pm this evening. @KHOU #khou11 pic.twitter.com/9W4JqzZbPv — Tim Pandajis (@TimPandajisKHOU) December 4, 2021