HOUSTON – A man escaped a house fire, likely caused by a space heater, in northeast Houston overnight.

This happened just before 1 a.m. Friday on Bretshire Drive and Caddo Road.

The man was just trying to keep warm when his house caught fire. Luckily, he made it out of the house in time and will be OK.

But, unfortunately, he doesn’t have a place to live anymore.

Firefighters worked as quickly as possible through the smoke to salvage as much as they could. However, despite their best effort, the home is a total loss.

There’s more cold days ahead, so if you do plan on using a space heater, make sure to keep a close eye on it and never leave it unattended.

© 2018 KHOU