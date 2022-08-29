Hundreds turn out for Artemis watch party at Space Center Houston before launch was scrubbed

The crowd began lining up bright and early Monday only to learn hours later that engine trouble forced NASA to postpone the mission.

Eager early birds arrived at Space Center Houston Monday morning with hopes of witnessing the historic launch of NASA's Artemis 1 mission.

Many lined up before the doors opened at 5:15 a.m. for the launch party.

“You know, you could watch it at home but there’s nothing like being here," one visitor told us.

"I'm very excited and I hope everything goes well," 10-year-old Kiahla Shelton said.

Hours later, the crowd learned everything did not go as planned so the mission was scrubbed. NASA blamed engine troubles and said they hope to try again Friday.

"Oh, we were sad and disappointed, but we'll come back and watch the next time," Marie Henry said.

"We're glad that we came, even though it was scrubbed," Crissy Johnson said.

HAPPENING NOW: @NASA #Artemis1 free launch watch party @NASA_Johnson — TONS of people, including lots of families w/ their kiddos up early and here to witness the historic launch all while learning more about the mission. @KHOU #ArtemisLaunch pic.twitter.com/Jx2BlmmCZH — Michelle Choi (@MichelleKHOU) August 29, 2022

Space Center Houston said they'll have another watch party on Friday but this one won't be free since it will take place during regular hours. Instead, it will be included with general admission tickets.