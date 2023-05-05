10 years after Southwest Inn fire that killed 5 Houston firefighters, their memories live on

A foundation named after Capt. Matthew Renaud raises money for injured firefighters and their families. Here's how you can help.

HOUSTON — This month marks 10 years since the deadliest day in the history of the Houston Fire Department. A fire at the Southwest Inn on Highway 59 claimed the lives of five firefighters and injured 12 others.

Robert Bebee, Robert Garner, Matthew Renaud and Anne Sullivan were killed when the roof collapsed, trapping them inside. Capt. "Iron Bill" Dowling was badly burned and lost both legs. He died in 2017 from complications related to his injuries.

The memories of the firefighters lost on that day have lived on in a multitude of ways, including a foundation named after Capt. Matthew Renaud. The sole purpose has been to raise money to help firefighters critically injured and their families.

“100 percent of our funds go to Houston firefighters and their families," David Renaud said. He can't believe it's been a decade since his brother Matthew gave his life in the line of duty.

“I miss my brother. He was my best friend,” Renaud said.

The pain of that horrible day will never go away, but Matthew’s purpose can live on and has.

David, along with firefighters and friends started the Captain Renaud Foundation.

“It’s been great getting to learn about our firefighters and first responders,” foundation board member Lisa Sitzman said.

In 10 years, they’ve raised $250,000 for firefighters and families, giving back to a group that sacrifices so much. David thinks his brother Matthew would be pretty proud.

“He would love the idea that we are giving back to his fellow brothers and sisters.”

The foundation is hosting its biggest fundraiser of the year on Monday, May 8. It’s a golf tournament at Wildcat Golf Club that most of the department will take part in.