Houston police involved in standoff with robbery suspect

It started with a chase and quickly turned into a standoff.

HOUSTON — A standoff is underway right now on a southwest Houston street.

It’s happening near Braeswood near 610. A robbery suspect who Houston police say led them on a chase is still inside his vehicle after crashing. Police have him surrounded and have called in hostage negotiators and a SWAT team.

It’s not clear who else, if anyone, is in the car with the driver.

People are being told to avoid the area.

We’re following this breaking story and will post any new information as we get it.

