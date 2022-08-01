HPD: One dead, two injured in shooting in parking lot of southwest Houston club

At this point, a suspect is not in custody.

HOUSTON — Police are investigating after they say three people were shot, one fatally, in the parking lot of an after-hours night club in southwest Houston this morning.

It happened just before 8 a.m. in the 7200 block of Clarewood.

During a news conference, police said that at about 7:45 a.m., the club's DJ noticed a commotion and stopped the music. It was at that point that several people were removed from the club.

About 10 minutes later, police say shots were fired in the club's parking lot. Three people -- a customer, a security guard and a club employee -- were all hit and transported to the hospital. The customer died from his injuries.

Police say the shooter took off southbound and may have gotten into another vehicle.

At this time, we don’t know the condition of the other victims. We also don’t have any information on the suspect, but no one is in custody. Police say they do have leads.

