The construction on Southwest Freeway and West Loop is nearing completion, TxDOT says

TxDOT said we are entering year five of the estimated six-year project and everything is on schedule.

HOUSTON — Good news, Houston! We are entering the home stretch of the I-610/I-69 Southwest Freeway Interchange project.

If you frequently travel through the Galleria area using the West Loop and the Southwest Freeway, then you know how much of a headache it has been. But just hold on a little while longer because the six-year project is nearing completion.

"We're going on year five and we're trucking right along, making great progress," said TxDOT spokesman Danny Perez.

The project was estimated to take six years to complete.

At the end of 2023, the new West Loop southbound bridge is expected to be complete and TxDOT will re-open the Westheimer exit.

After that, TXDOT will begin work on a new ramp to connect the Southwest Freeway to the West Loop southbound. This should better connect drivers in the Greenway area who are hoping to reach NRG via the loop.

"We have the NCAA Final Four tournament coming up, of course the rodeo, so a lot of things are going on," Perez said. "We are mindful of that but we only have a certain amount of time to work."

TxDOT said it knows traveling through west Houston has been a nightmare for some time now but suggests planning ahead before getting on the road.

The I-610/I-69 Southwest Freeway Interchange is expected to improve safety and mobility while reducing congestion on what's considered one of the most congested highways in Texas. The project will widen connector ramps to two lanes, increase sight distance and vertical clearances and provide remedies to eliminate weaving.

Click here to read more about the project and find out where you can get live updates on the status of the project and road closures.