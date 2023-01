Houston police said the motorcyclist was speeding when he hit a curve and was thrown into traffic. He died at the scene.

HOUSTON — The northbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop were closed Thursday due to a deadly motorcycle crash.

This happened shortly after 6 p.m.

The closure stretched from Eldoe to Hillcroft. Delays were expected to last for several hours.