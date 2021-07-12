HPD: Man killed, suspect arrested after violent encounter at gas station along Southwest Freeway

Houston police have charged the suspect with capital murder. They're still searching for three other people who were with him at the time.

HOUSTON — A violent encounter at a gas station along the Southwest Freeway has left one man dead and a suspect hospitalized, according to the Houston Police Department.

HPD responded to a shooting call about 3:40 a.m. Sunday in the 11500 block of the Southwest Freeway near W. Bellfort Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 41-year-old man in the driver's seat of a crashed vehicle at the edge of the parking lot. He was taken to Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center. They said the victim died from gunshot wounds to the abdomen.

Darius Tyrese Castille, 22, was also taken to the hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

Castille is charged with capital murder. He will be booked into the Harris County Jail upon his release from the hospital, police said.

Investigators said the suspect exited a white Chevrolet Malibu and assaulted the victim. He's accused of hitting the man in the head with a pistol and then shooting him. Police said the victim fired back, shooting Castille in the chest.

The Malibu, believed to be occupied with three unknown suspects, left the scene.

It's still unclear what provoked the suspect.

Anyone with information on the individuals who fled in the vehicle or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.