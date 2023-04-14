VIDEO: 2 vehicles go up in flames after crash on Southwest Freeway

Miraculously, everyone was able to get out of the vehicles before the fire started.

HOUSTON — Two vehicles caught fire Friday on the Southwest Freeway after a crash.

Houston police said a total of four cars were involved in the crash that happened on the freeway near Spur 527.

A KHOU 11 viewer sent in a video of the fire where you can see flames soaring, reaching several feet in the air.

One person was taken to the hospital for injuries. Police didn't say what condition they were in.