HPD: Woman shot in eye outside club while trying to stop fight between boyfriend, suspect

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman in the eye early Sunday outside a club just off the Southwest Freeway.

Investigators believe the 36-year-old victim was trying to de-escalate an argument between her boyfriend and another man that had started inside the club before spilling into the parking lot.

HPD Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre said the suspect was trying to leave in a white BMW when the woman reached into the vehicle and was shot. The suspect then fled the scene, police said.

It all happened around 2 a.m. in the 8100 block of the Southwest Freeway near Beechnut Street.

When officers arrived, the injured woman was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where she underwent surgery. Investigators said she is expected to survive.