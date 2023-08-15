Video: Flames seen shooting from plane near Houston's Hobby Airport

Southwest Airlines confirmed they had a plane return to Hobby Airport to check out a "potential mechanical issue." It was then taken out of service.

HOUSTON — A KHOU 11 viewer sent a video to our newsroom Tuesday of flames coming from a plane near Houston's Hobby Airport.

The viewer, Andrew Sandimo, said it was a Southwest Airlines plane, and he took the video at about 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

We reached out to Southwest Airlines and it confirmed Southwest Flight #307 from Houston to Cancun returned to Hobby Airport "to check out a potential mechanical issue." The plane was then taken out of service after safely landing.

We specifically asked Southwest Airlines if that was one of its planes on fire. The airline did not elaborate.

FlightAware showed Southwest Flight #307 being airborne for 27 minutes.

Read Southwest Airlines' full statement below:

Southwest Flight #307 from Houston Hobby (HOU) to Cancun (CUN) returned to the airport to check out a potential mechanical issue. The aircraft landed safely and was taken out of service. A different aircraft is being brought in to continue the flight to Cancun. We appreciate our Customers’ patience as we work to get them to their destinations as quickly as possible.