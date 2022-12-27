Widow stranded at Hobby Airport headed home after Southwest Airlines returns her luggage

Vivian Lone is finally headed home to Austin following an emotional roller coaster of losing her husband and being stranded.

HOUSTON — The airport chaos was a lot more organized Tuesday morning at Hobby Airport, but the rows of luggage are still the topic of conversation.

While exhausted passengers sit on the floor near the baggage carousel hoping their bags will be there, one woman's emotional roller coaster has finally come to an end.

Vivian Lone fell victim to the Southwest Airlines cancellations and delays. She told KHOU 11 that she recently lost her husband, which only made matters worse with the travel issues.

"I just lost my husband and so I came here because I'm still in grieving," Lone said.

She said her flight in Florida was delayed before finally making it to Houston Monday night. She's been trying to get to Austin to see her grandkids, with no clear answers from Southwest.

Lone said she managed to get a hotel and rent a car all on her own, but hadn't been able to get her bags.

"I just told them, I need to get home because I need to be with my family," Lone said. "I'm by myself and I just want to go home."

Thankfully, Lone finally got her bags back Tuesday morning and cried tears of joy as she embraced the Southwest agent who found her luggage.

As for other stranded passengers, Southwest said they'll continue to do everything they can to make things right, including offering hotels, ride assistance and rental cars.

They said to keep your receipts and reach out to them to be sure you're taken care of.