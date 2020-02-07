Southeast Texas beaches closed for Fourth of July weekend

Going to the beach is a holiday tradition for many Texans, but for many places this Fourth of July, that won’t be an option.

HOUSTON — Be aware that if you're heading to the beach this weekend, your options may be limited. Going to the beach is a holiday tradition for many Texans, but this Fourth of July, for many places, that won’t be an option.

Let’s take a look at our beaches.

Vehicle access points will be closed and there will be no parking along Seawall Boulevard. No one can enter a public beach for any reason.

The seawall will be closed to any type of picnic, but you can still walk, bike or exercise, but only on the seawall.

Heading north, Chambers County has no plans to close McFaddin Beach.

Galveston County is closing the Bolivar Peninsula at midnight Thursday. The beach will be open to foot traffic from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. from July 3rd through 5th. Picnics are allowed, but beaches will be closed to vehicles.

Only those who live there, have rented a home or are staying at an RV campground on those islands will be able to access the beaches.

The county says they are putting up checkpoints at various locations to regulate who’s allowed on the islands.

