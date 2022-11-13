Jefferson Fisher has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined.

SILSBEE, Texas — A Southeast Texas attorney has found success outside the courtroom and gained hundreds of thousands of followers on social media.

Jefferson Fisher has more than 500,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined. Most of his videos, which deal with communication advice, are filmed from his pick-up truck.

"It's a GMC," Fisher said. "It's nothing special, no Mercedes or Cadillac."

The Silsbee attorney uses social media in ways he feels other attorneys don't.

"That was kind of the whole idea of social media," Fisher said. "I wanted to be different than other attorneys who just gave legal advice."

He talks about everything from winning arguments to dealing with strong personalities.

“Don't get defensive,” Fisher said. “Don't get personal. Don't raise your voice. There's no magic to it. Anybody can apply the tips that I'm offering”

Using his truck as his studio and the platforms as his mouthpiece, Fisher found his footing within a matter of months. His TikTok truck videos took off and gained a massive following.

“How to argue with a strong personality ... number one, don't sweat the small stuff,” Fisher said. “If you want to maintain control and an argument, do not raise your voice. As soon as you raise your voice, you're telling the other side that the words of your argument, your position aren't strong enough.”

Fisher said he usually comes up with ideas for his videos during his workday, no script or outline needed.

"How to deal with the narcissist,” Fisher said. “Part one, you first have to know how to spot one. Okay? They may look like a normal person, but they definitely don't think like one.”

The attorney thinks of his videos as life lessons and universal truths. Fisher never dreamt he would end up with the following he has while just trying to help others successfully communicate.

“I was trying to give tips on everyday communication,” Fisher said.

While his family thinks Fisher’s newfound fame is “a little nuts” they are not surprised it has happened.

“Well, he was born talking, and even when he was a born, people who would keep him, people would say, ‘I've never seen a kid talk this much,’ David Fisher, Jefferson Fisher’s dad, said.

David Fisher now works at his son’s law firm.

“This doesn't surprise me, really doesn't,” David Fisher said. “What does surprise me is the technology because it's so far outside my zone of knowledge.”

Jefferson Fisher is a fifth-generation attorney. He believes arguing with him can probably be considered pretty maddening.

“Because I keep it pretty base level,” Jefferson Fisher said. “I do a whole thing with keeping in the pocket, don't go too high or too low. It just shows you're losing control. So instead of raising your voice, repeat back to them what you said slowly and firmly.”

Jefferson Fisher’s videos recently got the attention of LinkedIn. The company hired him to go to California and teach an online course.

“I just got word that it's going to be released in December, and that’s cool,” he said. “You wouldn't believe it Jordan. I get all of these messages from brands and companies to come speak and coach. All because of social media and trying to turn it into something that brings value to people.”

The attorney hopes his videos bring values that extend beyond courtroom victories.

“Life lessons in how you talk to one another,” Jefferson Fisher said. “We're in an age where reaching somebody, truly reaching them, whether it's your own family, or at work in this political climate, and so how you go into those conversations and you reach them, it's not me vs you, it's the two of us working on an issue. That's kind of the message I want to share.”

Jefferson Fisher's LinkedIn learning series is set to be released in December. He is also working on a book and already signed a contract.