The Houston Police Department said the shooting was reported at about 6 p.m. in the 7500 block of Park Place Boulevard.

HOUSTON — A suspect was killed Tuesday in an officer-involved shooting in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

It happened in the 7500 block of Park Place Boulevard. The shooting was reported at about 6 p.m.

At this point, it's unclear what led to the shooting or if anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story and updates will be added to this article when they become available.