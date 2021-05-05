Man killed in shooting after argument at auto parts store, HPD says

Houston police said the incident started as an altercation at an Auto Zone on South Post Oak but it escalated into a shooting that left one man dead.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Houston police said a man was killed Wednesday night in a shooting at an auto parts store off South Post Oak in Fort Bend County.

They said it happened at the Auto Zone in the 15900 block of South Post Oak at about 7:30 p.m.

According to the information investigators have right now, they said they believe there was an altercation in the parking lot during which people were firing shots at each other.

Police said a car that was northbound on South Post Oak also opened fire.