Son of HPD Sgt. Rios scores TD in football game one day after father's death

High-ranking members of the Houston Police Department showed up to support their fallen brother's son.

HOUSTON — Sgt. Sean Rios was shot to death Monday outside a motel on the North Freeway. He left behind four children, ages 7, 12, 14 and 17. One person has been arrested in connection with Rios' death, but police said an "extreme person of interest" remains on the run.

One day after Rios' death, high-ranking Houston Police Department officials showed up to support one of his children during his football game.

"We didn't want him to be alone so we wanted his (Rios') commander and his chief standing in place of his father ... watching his son play," HPD Chief Art Acevedo said.

The teen said he wanted to play because it's what his father would have wanted him to do. The Houston Police Department also performed a flyover during the game.

"It's been very tough at this department. It's been a very rough year for the city, but it's been a rough year for I think the entire civilized world," Acevedo said.

Rios' son scored a touchdown during the junior varsity game, bringing overwhelming excitement to HPD Asst. Chief Larry Satterwhite, who was in attendance.