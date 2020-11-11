Son of HPD Sgt. Rios scores TD in football game one day after father's death

HOUSTON — Sgt. Sean Rios was shot to death Monday outside a motel on the North Freeway. He left behind four children, ages 7, 12, 14 and 17. One person has been arrested in connection with Rios' death, but police said an "extreme person of interest" remains on the run.
One day after Rios' death, high-ranking Houston Police Department officials showed up to support one of his children during his football game.
"We didn't want him to be alone so we wanted his (Rios') commander and his chief standing in place of his father ... watching his son play," HPD Chief Art Acevedo said.
The teen said he wanted to play because it's what his father would have wanted him to do. The Houston Police Department also performed a flyover during the game.
As Acevedo announced an arrest in the case on Tuesday afternoon, the chief teared up when he mentioned what the gesture meant to him. He also said it has been a very tough year on the entire Houston Police Department. At least seven officers have been killed in the line of duty in less than one year.
"It's been very tough at this department. It's been a very rough year for the city, but it's been a rough year for I think the entire civilized world," Acevedo said.
Rios' son scored a touchdown during the junior varsity game, bringing overwhelming excitement to HPD Asst. Chief Larry Satterwhite, who was in attendance.
"We just wanted to honor the family. Sgt. Rios was an awesome guy, (he was) always trying to make a difference, always trying to help. (It's) Tragic that we lost him, but that is some of the risk we have in our job. ... We do this to help people," Satterwhite said. "It's a devastating year for HPD but we're a strong, tight-knit family and we'll pull through. And all the people around us, the public, they're our family and we will pull through this."