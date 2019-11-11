HOUSTON — On Veterans Day, we honor those who have served our country, but a local man felt that wasn’t happening at a cemetery in Pearland.

David Ellis reached out to KHOU because a monument dedicated to veterans at South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery is falling apart.

His father, Ernie Ellis, is buried on the military lawn at the cemetery, right by the monument which pays tribute to each branch of the military.

Ellis served in the Navy during the Korean War, then spent 45 years with the Houston Police Department.

“It’s a sad statement of our society that you have this military lawn and the monument to the military families, men and women, and it completely gets neglected,” David Ellis said. “You know, the terms perpetual care apply to cemetery plots, but not perpetual care for an 80-year-old monument.”

The concerned son says he’s watched the monument disintegrate over the last 15 years.

This Veteran’s Day, he got the attention of cemetery management.

Eddie Martinez, general manager of South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery released a statement promising to address the issue:

“Since the mid-1930s, families have entrusted South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery with the care of those who rest here and it’s a responsibility we take very seriously. We recognize and are actively working through the complexities associated with ground maintenance which includes many important memorials and monuments.

"We have carefully maintained the monument, which dates back to 1942, by gently power washing and painting it. It has been a challenging process, however, due to the statue’s delicate state. We are currently working with a local company to evaluate the memorial for repair. We will repaint the statue this week and our goal is to have the restoration work started within 30 days.”

