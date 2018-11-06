HOUSTON - The stage is set, and the countdown is on. We’re just hours from the highly anticipated summit meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un.

It's a meeting many have been waiting for, including those in our local Korean community.

The historic summit is being called a high-stakes meeting. It will be the first time a sitting U.S. President meets with the leader of North Korea.

Mr. Trump has said he believes this would be the first of many meetings, but also warned he would walk out if he doesn’t feel things are going smoothly.

And expectations are high. The Trump administration has long said its goal is the complete de-nuclearization of the Korean peninsula.

"I feel that Kim Jong-Un wants to do something great for his people and he has that opportunity, and he won't have that opportunity again,” said President Trump during a press conference a day before the summit.

It’s an opportunity many in the Houston Korean community are hoping Kim Jong Un will seize, but at the same time, are leery of.

“I really want this meeting to be successful, but only thing I’m worrying about is North Korea,” said long-time Houston resident, Sam Kim.

Others like 74-year-old Young Choi saying he didn’t believe a meeting like this would be possible in his lifetime.

Some say they’re optimistic the meeting will go well, but what’s to follow is what they’re cautious of.

“To make sure there is peace on the Korean peninsula, it is a very interesting and important meeting,” said Won Ho Yang, a Houston Korean resident.

Mr. Trump will be meeting Kim one-on-one with just a translator. The historic meeting is set to happen 8 p.m. Houston time.

