HOUSTON - With students from the University of Houston, Texas Southern University and the University of St. Thomas on summer break, Houston commuters are noticing a difference in traffic patterns.

"Yes! For now, traffic is better," says Dinah Massie, interim director at Transtar. "We're entering summer and college students go home."

College students may be out of school, but public school kids are still in session.

"A few thousand people at the exact same time, within an hour or so of each other, makes a huge difference though, when you think about it," Massie said.

Transtar tracks traffic speeds with maps. When traffic is really light, people are easily distracted by their phones, Massie said.

When it's not as congested, people tend to drive a little more courteously, she said.

And even with fewer people on the road, the worst day and time to hit Houston highways is Thursday afternoon, according to Massie.

"People are crazier in the afternoons, and Thursday, they're going to happy hour, they're going to parties," Massie said. "That's the worst!"

