FRIENDSWOOD, Texas - Homeowners in Friendswood still remember Hurricane Harvey's punch.

"I had Clear Creek in my front yard," said Shawn Johnson.

The storm devastated Friendswood. The creek swallowed up thousands of homes.

"The neighborhood was surrounded by Clear Creek and other flood waters," Johnson said.

It's why he's in utter disbelief to know Westover Plaza Ltd. has begun development on property in a floodway, and the City of Friendswood is OK with it.

"Do the people of Friendswood where one-third of the homes flooded need a dry cleaner and nail salon or better protection from floodwaters?" Johnson said.

Johnson says after Harvey, the City of Friendswood reverted to the 1999 flood maps instead of the more recent 2007 maps. The 2007 flood map clearly shows the property right in the middle of a floodway.

"To go from what are supposed to be very good maps from 2007 to very outdated maps in 1999 just doesn't make any sense at all," Johnson said.

Harris County Flood Control District also signed off on allowing fill dirt to be placed on the site, but they now call that an "honest mistake." The district did not consult the updated flood map before making the decision.

"Harris County made a mistake," Johnson said. "They recognized it, and they're trying to fix it."

A spokeswoman for Flood Control tells KHOU "the Flood Control District is still considering its options and working towards correcting this situation."

"I'm going to shut the project down," Johnson said.

Johnson says he's not taking any chances. He's now working on a lawsuit to make sure the strip mall never becomes a reality.

"As long as I have children, I will keep fighting this battle," Johnson said.

The City of Friendswood released the following statement:

“Due to threatened litigation by people related to this matter, the City will not be responding to your questions at this time. The City affirms that all laws, rules, policies, and procedures were followed. The City continues to do all it can to help residents who suffered damage from Hurricane Harvey to recover with a combination of local, state and federal assistance. It is unfortunate that threatened litigation is a distraction from those efforts.”

KHOU reached out to the developer for comment but did not hear back.

